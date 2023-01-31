Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election

The decision was revealed during a press conference Tuesday morning.
The decision was revealed during a press conference Tuesday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year.

Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August.

Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor of Nashville in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Mayor Cooper
Mayor Cooper announces he will not seek second term
WSMV road conditions
First Alert Forecast: Another Round of Wintry Weather Arrives this Evening
WSMV road conditions
First Alert Forecast: Another Round of Wintry Weather Arrives this Evening
A Nashville edition of the board game Monopoly was announced Tuesday.
Nashville Monopoly game coming soon