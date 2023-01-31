Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election
The decision was revealed during a press conference Tuesday morning.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year.
Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August.
Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor of Nashville in 2019.
