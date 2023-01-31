Icy weather closes schools, grounds transportation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather taking hold across Middle Tennessee, residents are waking up to a handful of problems on Wednesday morning.

A good number of schools and school districts across the state made the move to close their doors.

Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools, and Sumner County Schools have closed for Wednesday due to the weather. Here’s a full list of schools closed on Wednesday.

Dozens of flights in and out of Nashville International Airport are either delayed or have been canceled, particularly the early morning flights.

As is the case with any extreme weather system, Nashville Electric Service (NES) said they have been closely monitoring this cold spike and have crews ready to respond to any outages.

The icy conditions have also forced WeGo to temporarily suspend several routes along the Gray Line on Wednesday.

WeGo Public Transit (WEGO)

The public transit company announced that routes, 87 (Gallatin/Hendersonville), 88 (Dickson), 89 (Springfield/Joelton), 94 (Clarksville), and 95 (Spring Hill/Franklin) will not operate all day. Their regional routes 84 (Murfreesboro) and 86 (Smyrna/La Vergne) will operate their regular schedules.

For updates on WeGo routes during winter weather, visit their website here.

NES recommends customers be prepared for any impending weather by:

Charging all personal electronics, including cellphones and portable batteries/power banks.

Assembling or double-checking their emergency kits, which should include non-perishable food, water, blankets, prescription medicines, and flashlights with fresh batteries.

Establishing a back-up plan in the event of extended outages.

Encouraging friends and loved ones to do the same.

The NES outage map can be found here.

