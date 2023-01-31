Henry County readies for potential dangers of ice buildup

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the potential of freezing rain and ice buildup in Tennessee’s western counties, Henry County residents began preparing for potential dangers Monday.

The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for Henry County until Thursday at noon. There is potential for ice buildup to near 0.5 inches.

“Your preparation needs to be, we need to be indoors for a couple of days. The upside is it usually doesn’t last very long,” Wayne Lee said.

Inside the Paris Walmart, people had evidently gotten the warnings; with the bread aisle nearly empty.

Emergency managers warn freezing rain can down trees, cause power outages and create dangerous, slick roads.

“I always try to make sure I have enough water at home, bread, candles in case power goes out, something to eat,” Regina Newman said. “If you don’t have to get out, stay at home.”

Henry County Emergency Management said roadways may begin to get hazardous overnight with the possibility of accumulating ice and sleet.

The Henry County School District canceled school on Tuesday.

