First Alert Forecast: Icy roadways possible today

A mixed bag for us across the Mid State overnight is causing widely different road conditions across our area this morning. The main icy spots are north and west of Nashville, but we should still watch for some patchy ice along the I-65 corridor this morning. Most areas east of I-65 are just seeing wet roadways to start off the day.

We should actually dry out this afternoon for the most part with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 30s across most of the area. Only spots in NW Middle Tennessee will stay near freezing today.

Another round of moisture moves into the Mid State tonight and as temperatures drop to near and below the freezing mark again we’ll see another round of freezing rain/sleet across parts of our area. Be on the lookout for impacts to our roadways tomorrow with the main impact areas being along and especially west of I-65 once again.

Temperatures will get back above freezing tomorrow afternoon with some leftover rain showers.

Scattered rain showers will continue into our Thursday with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Our weather pattern will finally calm down again starting Friday with highs in the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend is looking nice with temperatures back in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

By Monday temperatures push near if not into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.