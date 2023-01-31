First Alert Forecast: Another Round of Wintry Weather Arrives this Evening

Slippery roads will linger all day over northwest Middle Tennessee & southwest Kentucky. Drive with extreme caution there.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM:

Another round of moisture moves into the Mid State late this afternoon and early this evening. As temperatures drop to or even below the freezing mark, we’ll see another round of freezing rain and sleet across our area. Icy bridges, overpasses, and roads will expand over northwest Middle Tennessee during the evening commute. Be ready for isolated slick areas to form even around Nashville by the middle of this evening.

Compared with last night’s wave of wintry weather, this next one should push farther southeastward with pockets of freezing rain overnight. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau may even get into a period of patchy freezing rain very late tonight.

Another round of freezing rain moves in tonight bringing the possibility of more ice into tomorrow morning. (none)

Temperatures will get back above freezing tomorrow afternoon, so melting will take place again for many.

THIRD STORM SYSTEM OF THE WEEK:

A third storm system of this week will move in late Wednesday night and continue until about midday on Thursday. Initially, the precipitation may fall as a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. However, by sunrise on Thursday, most if not all of the area should be dealing with just plain liquid rain.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon should warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, so we’ll have melting once again.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Our weather pattern will finally calm down again starting Friday with highs in the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend is looking nice with temperatures back in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

By Monday temperatures will climb into the 60s with mild air lingering for much of next week.

