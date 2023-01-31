Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home.

The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries.

Fire crews reported minor smoke damage to the inside of the home.

