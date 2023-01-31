Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood.

According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday.

“One of the neighbors called me on the phone and said come out here, one of the neighbors’ houses was on fire. So, we came out and saw the back deck was totally engulfed in flames,” Hans Heilmann said.

As fire crews worked to tackle the flames, Heilmann says he tried to help direct traffic.

“People were clogging up. So, I ran down to the bottom to get people out of the way because there was more equipment coming. I think there were maybe 12 or 13 firetrucks,” Heilmann said.

Karen Corn also lives in the area and was redirected during the incident.

“They said it was going to be blocked for at least another two to three hours. Some people walked in. I decided to visit my son and grandchildren,” Corn said.

Corn says there is only one main way in and out of the community and believes another opening could be helpful during times like this.

“The problem happened in the 1980′s when the planning commission approved the developers plans without having more than one way to get in and out. Going forward, I think that is the job of the planning commission and counsel to make sure this doesn’t happen,” Corn said.

To help the family during their time of need, neighbors have put together a GoFundMe. To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

“We feel terrible for them. It is heart wrenching to see that happen,” Heilmann explained.

