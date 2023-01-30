Tennessee lawmakers want to add ‘In God We Trust’ to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two Tennessee lawmakers are proposing adding “In God We Trust” to the state seal.

House Bill 771/Senate Bill 0420, sponsored by Rep. John Holsclaw and Senator Rusty Crowe, request Gov. Bill Lee to submit to the secretary of state a new design for the seal that incorporates the phrase by July 1, 2025.

The bill was filed for introduction in the state senate last week. It was filed in the Tennessee House on Monday.

