Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot in the face. Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a news release the suspected shooter, Cody Spear, is cooperating with investigators.

Derrick Borchardt was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. As of Monday, he was in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there was an argument that became physical between Derrick Borchardt, son of Amber Borchardt, and Spear, a friend of Amber Borchardt. Investigators believe that alcohol played a part in the incident.

“We are currently working with District Attorney Bryant Dunaway and his office to determine if criminal charges will be implemented based on the outcome of the investigation,” Farris said in a news release.

