Personal trainer kept secret Dropbox file of naked clients called ‘Naughty Scans’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the day Nikko Glasper pleaded guilty to crimes, including taking photos of his naked clients without their knowledge, prosecutors outlined troubling evidence they intended to present at trial.

Among a detective’s discoveries: Glasper, who was once named one of the city’s best personal trainers by a Nashville fitness magazine, kept a secret Dropbox file of the women titled “Naughty Scans.”

Originally charged with 139 criminal counts, Glasper pleaded guilty to just 18 as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Glasper is set to be sentenced on March 23.

Glasper admitted to taking naked photos of female clients while they were having their bodies scanned at QNTM Fitness in downtown Nashville and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos.

WSMV4 Investigates earlier confirmed 15 women now claim Glasper took photos of them and stole their intimate photos.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Wesley King said two women initially realized that Glasper had accessed their phones, believing it was for fitness reasons, and instead texted their intimate photos to himself.

Though King said Glasper erased the text thread, the women still had proof on their iCloud accounts that the photos had been transferred.

King said the two women then confronted Glasper.

“He apologized to both of them for his lack of judgment,” King said.

King said that a detective then obtained a search warrant for Glasper’s Dropbox files and found that he had kept the photographs in a file.

King said after Glasper was originally charged with 44 criminal counts, the detective then tracked down nine additional former clients who were photographed naked during the body scans without their knowledge.

Prosecutors also used two WSMV4 investigations as evidence they would have presented during trial, including how we tracked down Glasper and he admitted to making “terrible decisions” and that he caught Glasper still working as a trainer after being charged with the crimes.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.