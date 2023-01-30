Nolensville launches new EMS unit to lower response time

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Fire and Rescue is introducing a separate emergency medical service in an effort to enhance response times to certain emergency situations.

The new program will operate around the clock and provide additional ambulances to the town, as well as work alongside the current fire department.

“The more ambulances in the system, there’s a lower response time for all the citizens, whatever town they are in. Every time they add an ambulance, it reduces the size of their response footprint. Just as an example for males, more than 85% of cardiac events are ventricular defibrillation. You need an AED within 4.5 minutes to reduce the chances of passing away.”

The ambulance and crew will be housed at the Nolensville Fire and Rescue facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is in the works for February.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.