Nolensville launches new EMS unit to lower response time
The city is introducing a new emergency response team that will operate around the clock.
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Fire and Rescue is introducing a separate emergency medical service in an effort to enhance response times to certain emergency situations.
The new program will operate around the clock and provide additional ambulances to the town, as well as work alongside the current fire department.
The ambulance and crew will be housed at the Nolensville Fire and Rescue facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is in the works for February.
