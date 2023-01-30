Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

The officer didn’t take the offer.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge.

Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

Medics who arrived first knocked multiple times on Knott’s driver side window, according to an affidavit, but Knott would not wake up. They had to break the window to wake him up.

Police said Knott was unsteady on his feet and smelled like alcohol. An officer also found a steel flask with alcohol inside of Knott’s vehicle.

Knott was arrested after refusing a sobriety test. On the way to jail, Knott offered the officer $5,000 and $10,000 if he let him go. The officer didn’t take the offer.

Knott has since been released on bond.

