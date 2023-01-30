Man charged after police find ex-girlfriend stabbed to death in closet


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Irene Torres, 24, was found dead inside 28-year-old Dwayn Herrelle Jr.’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments, according to police.

Police said it appeared Torres was killed in Old Hickory and her body was driven to Bellevue.

