Man charged after police find ex-girlfriend stabbed to death in closet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Irene Torres, 24, was found dead inside 28-year-old Dwayn Herrelle Jr.’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments, according to police.

Police said it appeared Torres was killed in Old Hickory and her body was driven to Bellevue.

Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, has just been charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, Irene Torres, 24. Torres was found dead inside Herelle's closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments. It appears she was killed in Old Hickory and her body driven to Bellevue. pic.twitter.com/jP4QL3SjTI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 30, 2023

