Man charged after police find ex-girlfriend stabbed to death in closet
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Irene Torres, 24, was found dead inside 28-year-old Dwayn Herrelle Jr.’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments, according to police.
Police said it appeared Torres was killed in Old Hickory and her body was driven to Bellevue.
