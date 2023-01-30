Luke Bryan to perform at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music star Luke Bryan has announced he will go on a 36-city tour starting in June and a stop in Nashville is on the list.

“Country On Tour” will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Bryan will perform at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Aug. 12.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will include special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a media release. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time at Lukebryan.com. For more tour dates, go to Bryan’s website.

