Hendersonville firefighters rescue 2 people from car crashed into pond

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville firefighters are credited with rescuing two people trapped into a car that crashed into a pond on Friday night.

According to Hendersonville Fire Department, a vehicle was exiting off Vietnam Veterans Parkway at Center Point Road when it side-swiped a vehicle at the red light. It then continued through the red light, struck the burb and went airborne over the shrubs and bushes. The vehicle was in the pond located at Monthaven Apartments.

Firefighters put on life jackets and found two people trapped in the vehicle.

After breaking the rear window, one fireman gained access to both victims. A female around 40 years old was restrained in her seat. The firefighter cut the seat belt and brought her out. She was breathless and pulseless, according to the fire department. Firefighters began CPR on her while another firefighter went back and rescued a man around 50 years old.

“Due to the heroic efforts of HFD staff and Sumner EMS staff the female regained a pulse and is in critical condition,” Hendersonville Fire Department said in a statement. “I cannot stress the amount of gratitude I have for my staff and the job they did on both patients, and also working with both HPD and Sumner EMS.”

Hendersonville Fire Department contacted Nashville Fire Department to use their hand-held sonar to scan the pond to make sure nobody else was trapped.

Information concerning the accident on Center Point Rd at SR 386…… this is the email sent to BOMA this... Posted by Hendersonville Fire Department (TN) - Official Site on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.