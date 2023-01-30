First Alert Forecast: Wet start to the week

A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on Monday.

It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid-40s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight and into tomorrow morning as another round of moisture moves into the Mid State. With temperatures dropping to near/below the freezing mark we are expecting some pockets of freezing rain/drizzle into the morning commute tomorrow that could put a glaze of ice down in parts of our area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the area and a good chunk of the Mid State due to the risk of slick and icy roads tonight and into tomorrow morning. Right now, the biggest areas of concern are going to be around Nashville and areas to the north and west, though freezing rain could also dip south of I-40 by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures get back above freezing by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s on our Tuesday.

Another round of freezing rain/drizzle will move in Tuesday night and into early Wednesday so another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for that time period as well. Similar to tonight, pockets of freezing rain will bring slick/icy conditions to our Wednesday morning commute.

Highs on Wednesday afternoon get back in the lower 40s and we’ll be in the mid-40s on Thursday. Off-and-on rain showers can be expected both afternoons.

We’ll finally dry out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs climbing back into the 50s.

