First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday.

A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.

It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon. Patchy drizzle and areas of dense fog are expected at times. Temperatures will be very variable across the Mid State with the coldest air northwest and the mildest conditions southeast.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the area and a good chunk of the Mid State due to the risk of slick and icy roads tonight and into tomorrow morning. Right now, the biggest areas of concern are going to be around Nashville and areas to the north and west, though freezing rain could also dip south of I-40 by tomorrow morning.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for West Tennessee for these storms. There, even greater accumulations of ice are likely.

Temperatures get back above freezing by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s on our Tuesday.

Highs on Wednesday afternoon get back in the lower 40s and we’ll be in the mid-40s on Thursday. Off-and-on rain showers can be expected both afternoons.

We’ll finally dry out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs climbing back into the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.