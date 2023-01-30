First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for tonight through Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. Thursday’s will just be in the form of plain rain.

WINTER WARNINGS & ADVISORIES:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northwest half of Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky from 9 pm tonight until noon on Tuesday.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for West Tennessee. It starts at 6 pm tonight and ends at noon on Wednesday.

The greatest ice build up from freezing rain is expected to be over West Tennessee (where there’s an Ice Storm Warning). There, 0.25″ - 0.50″ of ice buildup will be possible through Wednesday morning.

Lesser totals are expected in the Winter Weather Advisory zone.

In Nashville, count on up to 0.10″ of ice buildup by the Tuesday morning commute. We’ll have another wave of the same Tuesday night, complicating the Wednesday morning commute..

In Nashville, it’ll be mainly bridges & overpasses that get slick tonight. However, farther northwest & deeper in the cold air, roads are more likely to become icy in widespread fashion.

TIMETABLE:

As for this afternoon, a sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities by sunset. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain mild, however. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon, too. Patchy drizzle and areas of dense fog will continue for some.

Temperatures get back above freezing Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s, so any icy spots are likely to melt.

Highs on Wednesday afternoon will be similar to Tuesday’s, once again causing melting.

Thursday will bring just liquid rain showers.

We’ll finally dry out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs climbing back into the 50s.

