Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in North Nashville, officials on the scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board Executive Director, Jill Fitcheard, will be going to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in North Nashville on Sunday evening.

COB ED is headed to a fatal police shooting in North Nashville and will keep you posted on updates. — Metro Nashville Community Oversight (@MNCONashville) January 30, 2023

The shooting happened in the 900 block of 918 Buchanan Street.

A North Precinct officer responded to a call concerning a man yelling in the street with a gun. During the police response, the man was shot. No officers hurt.

A fatal police shooting has occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan St. A North Precinct officer responded to a call concerning a man yelling in the street with a gun. During the police response, the man was shot. No officers hurt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 30, 2023

