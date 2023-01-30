Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in North Nashville, officials on the scene


Officer involved shooting in North Nashville
Officer involved shooting in North Nashville(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board Executive Director, Jill Fitcheard, will be going to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in North Nashville on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of 918 Buchanan Street.

A North Precinct officer responded to a call concerning a man yelling in the street with a gun. During the police response, the man was shot. No officers hurt.

This story is developing. WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

