Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in North Nashville, officials on the scene
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board Executive Director, Jill Fitcheard, will be going to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in North Nashville on Sunday evening.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of 918 Buchanan Street.
A North Precinct officer responded to a call concerning a man yelling in the street with a gun. During the police response, the man was shot. No officers hurt.
