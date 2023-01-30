Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy from Maryville

8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson was last seen Sunday, according to the TBI
TBI issues Endangered child alert
TBI issues Endangered child alert(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By William Dowling
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing boy out of Maryville early Monday morning.

According to a Tweet, 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson was last seen on Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, green jacket, and black tennis shoes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 72 pounds.

Officials said they believe Jcyon is with his non-custodial mother, 31-year-old Alisha Jones. She is currently wanted by the Maryville Police Department for Custodial Interference.

If you see them or know anything about what happened, call the Maryville Police Department at (865) 273-3870 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV officer shooting
Audio and footage of deadly officer-involved shooting released
A Metro Nashivlle Police officer approaches a man who was reportedly yelling and waving a gun...
Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
Devaunte Hill testified on Saturday while James Cowan waived his right to take the stand.
Closing arguments next in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
Hendersonville Fire Department
Hendersonville firefighters rescue 2 people from car crashed into pond