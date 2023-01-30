4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WVLT News they were investigating a deadly house fire in Union County.

The fire was in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, according to TBI Spokesperson Keli McAlister. Another TBI spokesperson, Leslie Earhart, confirmed to WVLT News that four juveniles and one adult were killed in the fire.

The TBI is working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

