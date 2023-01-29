Two children cause Spring Hill grass fire that threatened to burn home, firefighters say


A grass fire believed to have been started by two elementary school aged children threatened a...
A grass fire believed to have been started by two elementary school aged children threatened a home on Colton Drive.(Spring Hill Fire Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two elementary school age children caused a grass fire that threatened to burn a home on Colton Drive on Friday evening, the Spring Hill Fire Department said.

Fire investigators determined two children were responsible for the fire after reviewing doorbell camera video and home security systems.

“Parents, please continue to educate your children and reinforce the dangers of playing with matches and lighters along with the consequences that could occur,” the fire department said in a statement on social media.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Colton Drive about 5:45 p.m. Friday to a reported outside fire. Additional units were sent when information was relayed the grass fire was threatening the home.

Firefighters arrived to find that the homeowner, using a kitchen fire extinguisher, and a neighbor using a garden hose had stopped the fire’s spread. Firefighters soaked the area down to prevent any rekindling of the dry grass.

The two children were contacted by investigators and will be visiting the fire station to learn about fire safety from fire department staff.

*UPDATE* Through investigative measure as well as responsible homeowners willing to share video footage from their...

Posted by Spring Hill Fire Department on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sgt. Joe Santiago is charged with the murder of his wife at Fort Campbell
Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000
An apartment and four storage units were damaged by an early-morning fire on Saturday in Algood.
Apartment, storage units damaged by Algood fire
Sunday morning First Alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cold and wet pattern ahead