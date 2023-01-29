Two children cause Spring Hill grass fire that threatened to burn home, firefighters say

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two elementary school age children caused a grass fire that threatened to burn a home on Colton Drive on Friday evening, the Spring Hill Fire Department said.

Fire investigators determined two children were responsible for the fire after reviewing doorbell camera video and home security systems.

“Parents, please continue to educate your children and reinforce the dangers of playing with matches and lighters along with the consequences that could occur,” the fire department said in a statement on social media.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Colton Drive about 5:45 p.m. Friday to a reported outside fire. Additional units were sent when information was relayed the grass fire was threatening the home.

Firefighters arrived to find that the homeowner, using a kitchen fire extinguisher, and a neighbor using a garden hose had stopped the fire’s spread. Firefighters soaked the area down to prevent any rekindling of the dry grass.

The two children were contacted by investigators and will be visiting the fire station to learn about fire safety from fire department staff.

