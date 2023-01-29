Silver alert issued for 80-year-old Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man, missing of out Springfield by the name of Ellis Albritton.

Albritton is 5′5″ weighs around 170 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald. He was last seen on Saturday wearing jeans, a blue striped shirt and brown boots.

TBI said that Albritton has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Officials believe he may driving a white 2003 four-door Mercury sedan with a TN tag that reads “462BHXY” and a dent on the driver’s side door.

If anyone has any information on Albritton, they should contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-382-6863.

