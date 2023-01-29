Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative.

Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike.

Hijazi Bourini, 21, of Lebanon, was issued state misdemeanor citations for aggravated reckless driving and driving without a valid license after he was seen doing burnouts in the parking lot as others watched. Kendrick K. Grant, 23, of Murfreesboro, was stopped for speeding as he pulled into the church parking lot. He was issued state misdemeanor citations for marijuana possession and driving on a revoked license.

In a similar effort on Friday night, Metro Police filed charges against two people and recovered a stolen car.

Both Metro Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters were involved in spotting the locations of reckless activity and monitoring vehicles that fled from patrol officers.

Austin Horner, 21, of Hohenwald, Tennessee, was charged with aggravated reckless driving and felony evading arrest after he was seen doing donuts in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro in a parking lot on Logistics Way. He fled from officers who were attempting to stop him. A THP helicopter pilot relayed his location to ground units. He was taken into custody after he pulled into a Murfreesboro Pike strip mall. He was released from jail after posting a $5,500 bond.

Mateo Pineda Vallejo, 19, of Nashville, was seen by a Metro Police helicopter pilot doing donuts with two people hanging out the windows of a 2012 Ford F150 in a parking lot at 3640 Trousdale Dr. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for aggravated reckless driving.

Another large group of vehicles formed in a business park on Linbar Drive. As these persons left the area, one of the vehicles crashed into a utility pole. The occupants fled prior to police arrival.

A Dodge Charger was seen doing burnouts in the parking lot of an Old Hickory Boulevard gas station. Officers attempted to stop the driver and it fled. A THP helicopter pilot followed. The car was located abandoned and unoccupied at a condominium complex. The Charger had been reported stolen in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Police said the investigation continues into identifying drivers/occupants of vehicles who fled from police.

There were a total of 24 traffic stops during the initiative resulting in 19 violations and five warnings, police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.