Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue.

Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police are trying to locate the victim’s next of kin.

Minutes after the body was found, police responded to a report of a white SUV with apparent blood on the outside parked at a self-storage facility at 1816 Gallatin Ave. The SUV was later linked to the victim.

Police believed the victim was killed on Cherokee Avenue and then someone drove the SUV to the self-storage parking lot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

