Messy Weather for the Work Week Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a wet end to the weekend, more wet weather is on the way to start the next work-week

Scattered showers will develop tonight and linger into tomorrow morning before some dry time in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at their warmest, for the next day or so, tonight. Throughout the day tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the 40s. After some afternoon dry time, more rain develops overnight.

FREEZING RAIN/ICE POTENTIAL

Multiple rounds of freezing rain are possible Monday night into Tuesday, and Tuesday night into Wednesday. (none)

With temperatures dropping below freezing in most spots Monday night into Tuesday morning, freezing rain is expected mainly for areas West of I-65. Ice accumulations, as a result of the freezing rain, are expected to be light at this time, but the potential for travel impacts still exists.

Temperatures will jump above freezing for a while on Tuesday afternoon, but we will fall below freezing again overnight into Wednesday as another round of rain arrives. A more impressive ice accumulation is possible as more freezing rain develops into Wednesday morning. Travel impacts are somewhat likely at this time. Make sure to check back for updates.

END OF THE WEEK

More showers are expected up until the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s, and we should begin to dry out for the second half of the day.

More dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday with decent amounts of sunshine and some clouds in the mix as well. Highs will still be in the 40s Friday, but we’ll be in the lower 50s by Saturday.

