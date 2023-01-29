Memphis protesters take over Arkansas Bridge after Tyre Nichols video released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Protesters took over the Arkansas bridge in Memphis on Friday night wanting justice for Tyre Nichols.

“We’re out here because you can’t ignore us,” One protester said to WSMV. “The city of Memphis can not ignore what we’re doing right now. We are in everybody’s way. We’re in your face with it. You can’t ignore it.”

Many of the protesters from Friday and Saturday have seen the video that was released of Nichols and are angry about what they saw.

“They tased him,” another protester explained. “Then the black guy and one of the black police officers ran up to him and started beating him.”

For many of the protesters, one question they all have in common is “why?”

“Answer this question. Why does it take 5 to hold him down? He was already handcuffed, so it takes five of y’all to come back and stomp him to the ground like that?”

Also on the bridge, mothers who watch the video is a call to action and want to make sure that what happened to Nichols, never happens again.

“It’s awful,” one mother said. “I’m out here because I want to support and it very well could have been my sons.”

In the video, Nichols was crying out for his mother.

“It was so sad, so sad that it made me cry,” another mother said. “It’s not my son, but it could be tomorrow so that’s why I stand today. I stand with Tyre.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.