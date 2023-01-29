Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Giles County has won $200,000, Tennessee Lottery officials announced Sunday.

The Powerball player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play feature, which quadrupled the $50,000 prize to $200,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at TNT Beer and Tobacco, 27115 Main St. E. in Ardmore.

A second winner who picked four of five balls and the Powerball won $50,000 after playing at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.

