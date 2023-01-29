First Alert Forecast: Cold and wet pattern ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers return to close out our weekend. This is just the beginning of several days of rain heading into the new week.

The rain will be heavy at times throughout this morning, so watch for ponding on the roadways. The bulk of the rain should clear out from west to east, exiting the Midstate around lunchtime on the Plateau. We could still see a few stray showers this afternoon. Otherwise, a cloudy day with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Just like today, we’ll see more morning rain showers on Monday. A few scattered showers will linger through the afternoon with a high of 50 degrees.

Late Monday night, a blast of cold air moves in as temperatures fall to below freezing in many spots. As the temperature drops, freezing rain is possible. This could make for dicey travel conditions for the morning rush hour commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a very cold day as highs will not even break out of the 30s. Another round of freezing rain is possible again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making for another day of tricky travel conditions on the roads Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s and lows will finally be above freezing.

Expect more rain on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It looks like the rain finally clears up Thursday night, making way for a nice Friday to end the week.

Friday will be very sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.

It looks like we stay dry for most, if not all, of the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 50 degrees.

