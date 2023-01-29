Apartment, storage units damaged by Algood fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An apartment and four storage units were damaged after an early morning fire on Saturday, the Algood Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Williams Square.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first story of the structure on the rear and side. It was determined the apartments were situated on top of storage units and the fire started in one of those storage units.

Officials said four storage units were a total loss and one apartment sustained moderate damage to the exterior walls and floor. The other unit had smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation, according to the fire department.

