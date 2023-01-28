Shelby Co deputies ‘relieved of duty’ in connection to Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two deputies in Shelby County have been relieved of their duties following the video release of Tyre Nichols’ graphic beating.

Bodycam footage of five former Memphis police officers brutally beating Nichols was released Friday evening. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said upon watching the footage, he noticed two of his deputies at the scene following the physical confrontation.

An internal investigation has been launched into the conduct of the deputies to determine what took place and if any policies were violated, according to a statement from Sheriff Bonner.

“The two deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative outcome,” said Sheriff Bonner.

The bodycam footage released shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.