Rain Returns for Sunday & Much of Next Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a dry Saturday, rain is expected to close out the weekend.

Scattered rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain may be locally heavy at times so ponding on roads appears to be a likely scenario. Temperatures will be in the 40s as you head out the door, so dress warm, but afternoon highs for many will be in the lower 50s. There will be some dry time in the afternoon where skies will just be cloudy, but more rain will return by the overnight hours lasting into Monday.

Scattered showers develop tonight and last into Sunday. (none)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Rain can be expected in some areas for the Monday morning commute, but there will eventually be some dry time by Monday afternoon. Clouds will dominate so temperatures will be limited to the 40s for highs, but you’ll want to take advantage of that break in the rain because more is on the way.

More showers arrive overnight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be near, or even below zero for many communities in Tuesday morning. It is still looking likely that mainly communities north of I-40, and west of I-65 will have some freezing rain on Tuesday morning. Given the timing of this possible freezing rain, roads could quickly become messy. Avoid travel if you can Tuesday morning, and stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates regarding this freezing rain potential. Afternoon highs should climb above freezing bringing some improvement on roads.

More on-and-off showers are expected on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

More scattered rain can be expected for Thursday, but our rainy pattern should finally start winding down as a stalled front to our south finally starts to pull away from our area.

Friday and Saturday are likely partly cloudy days with highs in the 40s Friday, and lower 50s Saturday.

