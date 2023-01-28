MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit

Chief CJ Davis
Chief CJ Davis
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

This decision was made in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers.

The officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with this next step.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scattered showers develop tonight and last into Sunday.
Rain Returns for Sunday & Much of Next Week
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day
RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Devaunte Hill
Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial continues, Hill takes the stand