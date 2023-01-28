A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has released transcripts of interviews with officers fired, suspended or involved in some way in a shocking sex scandal that has made national headlines.

The investigation found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The investigative report also highlighted a hot tub party and the exchange of explicit naked photos between officers.

The transcripts, first obtained by WSMV4, shed new light on the investigation. WSMV4 has combed through nearly 400 pages of documents and have summarized the interviews below. The interviews include details about a “Girls Gone Wild” party, strip Uno games and documents times officers repeatedly lied during the investigation.

Officer Maegan Hall

Maegen Hall (La Vergne Police Department)

Maegan Hall, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2020, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. Hall was at the center of the investigation and sex scandal. According to transcripts of interviews obtained by WSMV4, Hall admitted to having sex with Officer Larry Holladay but said she didn’t think it had to be reported because they weren’t dating, and she wasn’t on duty. Hall also admitted to having oral sex with Sgt. Lewis Powell at one of the La Vergne Police Department’s police substations. She added she had a threesome with Officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife, according to the transcripts. She also had sex with Magliocco multiple other times.

She added she sent nude photos to Officer Gavin Schoeberl, Magliocco, Powell and Holladay. She said she received nude photos from several officers.

Hall said she initially lied about the sex scandal because she didn’t want to let down her police chief, who she said supported her through multiple crashes in her patrol vehicle. She added she didn’t want to mess up Powell’s career or marriage. She told investigators she was worried Powell would hurt her for talking.

She “dry fired” a gun at her head, according to the transcript.

“I got stupid,” Hall said. “I got desperate, I guess, and guys are guys, and they’ll stick their (expletive) in anything.”

Read the three-part interview below:

Sergeant Henry Ty McGowan

Henry (Ty) McGowan (La Vergne Police Department)

Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, who was employed by the La Vergne Police Department for nearly two decades, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. His first interview with investigators took place in a car at an undisclosed location.

McGowan appeared to not know he was meeting up with an HR director. McGowan disclosed details about a hot tub party on Sgt. Eric Staats houseboat. He adds he has received nude photographs from Maegan Hall; he said he was aware of other officers having sex on the job; and talks about how the investigation would sink the entire department if it got out. He denies having sex with Hall but admits he sent Hall a nude photo.

Patrol Officer Juan Lugo-Perez

Juan Lugo-Perez (La Vergne Police Department)

Juan Lugo-Perez, who was employed by the La Vergne Police Department since 2018, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. The transcript of his interview with investigators shows he exchanged nude Snapchats with Maegan Hall. The two had sex on duty one time, according to Lugo-Perez. The transcripts show he lied about that until his second interview with investigators.

Sergeant Lewis Powell

Lewis Powell (La Vergne Police Department)

Lewis Powell, who was hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2008, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. According to investigators, he repeatedly denied his relationship with Maegan Hall. Then, once the investigation started, he finally admitted to having sex with her. He said he denied it initially because he was scared of the repercussions.

Detective Seneca Shields

Seneca Shields (La Vergne Police Department)

Seneca Shields, a 10-year La Vergne Police Department officer and detective, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. Sheilds told investigators he knew about their investigation and claimed he knew who was involved in it. He denied having sex with Hall, but later conceded they had sexual contact once. He explained they had oral sex. He added they exchanged nude photos and said she had a foot fetish.

Officer Larry Holladay

Larry Holladay (La Vergne Police Department)

Larry Holladay, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2016, was punished with a two-week unpaid suspension related to the sex scandal. Investigators said Holiday lied a few times during his interviews. Holladay did eventually admit he was in a relationship with Hall and had sex with her and his child’s mom. He said he did not have sexual contact with Hall while he was at work. In a follow up interview, Hall said he stopped responding to Hall’s texts.

“I do my best to stay out of drama like that (expletive),” Holladay said in the interview. He claimed morale at the La Vergne Police Department is bad.

Officer Patrick Magliocco

Patrick Magliocco (La Vergne Police Department)

Patrick Magliocco, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2021, was punished with a two-week unpaid suspension related to the sex scandal. The transcript of his interview with investigators appears to show Magliocco told the truth and helped catch others involved in the sex scandal. Magliocco told investigations he, his wife and Maegan Hall had sex. He said he never had sex while at work. He added he heard Powell and Hall had sex on the job. He said he received nude photos from Maegan Hall but never sent any, according to the investigation.

Officer Gavin Schoeberl

Gavin Schoeberl (La Vergne Police Department)

Gavin Schoeberl, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2021, was punished with a one-week unpaid suspension related to the sex scandal. He told investigators he received a nude photo of Hall, but he deleted it. He added he showed some officers a nude picture of himself while hanging out. He told investigators he never had a relationship with Maegan Hall and didn’t know of any relationships with other officers.

Sgt. Eric Staats

During the investigation, Sgt. Eric Staats, the La Vergne Fraternal Order of Police president, told investigators he had a lot of concern for Maegan Hall’s mental health. Staats had a houseboat party in which Maegan Hall got “sloppy drunk,” according to the transcripts, to the point where his partner said she wasn’t allowed back. Staats said Hall’s top came down during the hot tub party, in front of Lt. David Durham, and Staats berated her for it.

Lt. David Durham

Durham was at the hot tub party where Maegan Hall’s top came off, according to the transcript of his interview. Apparently, his whole family was there.

Officer Vielka Brizendine

Officer Vielka Brizendine was interviewed by those investigating the sex scandal. She said she went to a party that turned into strip Uno. Maegan Hall was there, but she left. The incident occurred before she was hired. Brizendine added she received nude photos from Seargeant Lewis Powell.

In the past, Brizendine said she has been written up for being “unfriendly” and called insubordinate.

WSMV4 has reported extensively on the scandal since news of it first broke. Here’s what we’ve found:

WSMV4 plans to release audio files of the full interviews sometime next week. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.