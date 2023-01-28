First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the weekend

Temperatures warm up today to near 60 degrees in many parts of the Midstate. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day. It will remain breezy with a Southwest wind around 15 MPH.

Enjoy the sun while it’s here because a wet pattern will take over beginning tonight.

Scattered showers will be widespread on Sunday. The rain is expected to last all day. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.

Rain continues through Monday but there will be some afternoon clearing with temperatures near 50.

More showers arrive on Tuesday. It will be a cold rain with the high only near 40. Some areas north of I-40 and west of I-65 could see some freezing rain with ice forming. This is an evolving system, be sure to check back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

The possible accumulating ice will end Wednesday. The morning low Wednesday will be near 30, the high will be near 40s.

A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will remain possible in some areas through Friday. Afternoon highs will be near 40 each day with morning lows at or below freezing.

