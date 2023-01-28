Clarksville PD launches homicide investigation following fatal gas station shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed at a Clarksville gas station early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at Dodge’s on 1504 Fort Cambell Boulevard at around 4:56 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Police said they were initially going to air-lift the man to Nashville but due to the severity of his injuries, he was taken to a hospital that was closer.

The man was pronounced dead at Tennova Healthcare a short time later.

Two individuals who were also involved in the incident arrived at Tennova Healthcare with gunshot wounds. Police said they were both taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and their status is unknown at this time.

Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Goble at (931)-648-0656, ext. 5323. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931)-645-8477.

