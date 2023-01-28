Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The trial of two men charged with the murder of a Nashville nurse while she drove to work in December of 2020 moves into its fourth day on Saturday.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on Dec. 3, 2020, while she was driving to work on I-440. A witness testified at a previous hearing that Hill told him he became angry after getting cut off on I-440 and then started shooting.

SATURDAY MORNING RECAP

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m. - Court is scheduled to start

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m. - Judge Dalton allows Dr. Eric Warren, an expert in crime scene investigations, to testify for the defense.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m. - Cowan waives his right to testify. Judge Dalton explains to Cowan what this means, and asks if he’s had an opportunity to talk with his lawyers regarding his decision. Hill will testify.

UPDATE: 9:36 a.m. - Devaunte Hill takes the stand.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON RECAP

UPDATE: 4:47 p.m. - Defense has called John Morris back on the stand. Jury has been dismissed for the day and will return Saturday at 9 a.m.

UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. - The state has rested its case.

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m. - A photo of Hill and Cowan at a birthday party three days after Kaufman was shot and killed was shown in court. Cowan is seen flashing a gun. Hill had a wad of cash.

UPDATE: 2:27 p.m. - According to cell phone carrier data, Vallee says Hill was near Porter Road in East Nashville on Dec. 3 around 4:53 p.m. Cowan’s phone was also there around then. At 6:01 p.m., on Dec. 3, Kaufman and Cowan’s phones overlap around Briley Parkway on I-40.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m. - Court is back in session after a lunch break. Special Agent Andrew Vallee is on the stand now. He analyzes cell phone carrier data.

FRIDAY MORNING RECAP

UPDATE: 8:36 a.m. - The jury is seated and the trial resumes with more witness testimony. First up for the prosecution is MNPD detective Chad Gish, who analyzed the cell phone data from the scene. Gish recounts the exact time when GPS data showed Caitlyn Kaufman’s slowed down on the interstate: “I’ll never forget this time, 6:08:41.”

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m. - Detective Gish explains how Devaunte Hill’s phone was an android, which does not track GPS locations as well as iPhones. It was difficult to figure out if Hill was on I-440 at the time of the murder. Gish has to reach out to FBI headquarters in Quantico, VA, for guidance on how to extract GPS data from an android device.

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. - Gish explains how finding James Cowan’s number and messages in Hill’s phone were “very important to this case.”

UPDATE: 9:33 a.m. - Following a sidebar, questioning resumes for detective Gish revolving around the call and text records from Hill’s cell phone. Gish details messages sent from Hill’s phone the morning after Kaufman’s death, that asked someone to trade him something for his weapon. Hill also used his phone to dig up an article from Fox 17 titled, “Local nurse shot and killed on I-440W.” Gish believes this is when Hill learned Kaufman was a nurse.

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m. - Gish provides an account of what led him to Cowan’s girlfriend. No information was available for Cowan’s phone on the night of December 3, so he looked at the phone belonging to Dimeneshia Carter, his girlfriend. Data showed a message from Cowan 3 minutes after Kaufman was shot, telling her that he was at a stop light and would meet her outside of her work. That light was found to be near I-440. Carter’s phone also revealed a picture of a Cadillac SUV, that would later be associated with Cowan and the shooting.

UPDATE: 10:32 a.m. - Detective Gish explains how the license plate from the Cadillac SUV picture matched the plate taken from the vehicle that was set on fire on December 12. Furthermore, Gish visited Carter’s sister at her home on Oriole Avenue, and he observed a Mitsubishi car parked at the residence. The Mitsubishi matched a getaway car seen at the car fire on December 12.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m. - The state continues with detective Gish after a break. The focus is on Caitlyn’s phone, which showed a 14-minute conversation between her and her mother, Diane, before she was killed. Diane Kaufman can be heard crying.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m. - Court is dismissed for lunch.

THURSDAY RECAP

Thursday was another emotional day in the trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in December 2020.

Testimony on Thursday explained how 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman died on Dec. 3, 2020. Kaufman was on her way to work when she was shot and killed on Interstate 440.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are now on trial for her death.

Kaufman’s dad, who lunged after the defendants during a preliminary hearing, had to leave the courtroom during Thursday’s gruesome testimony.

The Kaufman family was warned that witnesses on Thursday may reveal details of Caitlyn Kaufman’s death they don’t want to hear. Witnesses described what the bullet did to Caitlyn Kaufman when she was shot.

Diane Kaufman, Caitlyn’s mom, was comforted by her son as they listened to how her daughter and sister was killed.

Davidson County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Erin Carney testified Thursday afternoon.

She said a bullet hit Kaufman’s left arm, through her chest and landed in her right arm.

“How long would you say Miss Kaufman would be conscious following receiving this wound?” Assistant District Attorney Roger Moore asked.

“Not very long,” Carney replied.

Caitlyn Kaufman was a nurse at Saint Thomas Ascension West. She was driving to work in her scrubs and jacket when she was shot on I-440.

Jacques Merrell-Odom, a friend of Hill, testified against him on Thursday.

He appeared in a yellow jump suit and is serving time for crimes unrelated to the case.

Merrell-Odom revealed what Hill told him days after Kaufman died when he rode with Cowan in a car.

“They were the interstate. He said that the care had got on the interstate and almost wrecked into them,” Merrell-Odom testified. “I guess he thought it was someone else, so he shot up the car.

“He was acting weird, and he said, ‘Man, I f**ked up. They kept asking if I got rid of the gun’ and he showed me the article of what happened.”

“And what article was that?” Merrell-Odom was asked.

“The Caitlyn article,” he replied.

Merrell-Odom said he traded guns with Hill and went to Saint Thomas Ascension West where he believed Diane Kaufman would be.

That’s where Metro Police officer Adam Read spoke with him, asking him about the reward money.

“He knew exactly who was involved and he had personal conversations with the persons involved in the homicide,” Read testified. “He even stated, and I quote, he would be able to get the gun back for us.”

Eventually Metro Police said they found the gun in Merrell-Odom’s car and they issued warrants for Hill.

There were many tears during Thursday’s testimony by the Kaufman family.

Diane Kaufman was also thankful for many of the witnesses who testified on Thursday, at times personally thanking them as they left the courtroom.

The trial is expected to resume Friday at 8:30 a.m. and will likely continue into Saturday.

WEDNESDAY RECAP

The court heard opening arguments and witness testimonies on Wednesday, including from Caitlyn’s mother, Diane, who was emotional in recounting the moment she received the call about her daughter’s death.

The jury also heard from several responding officers from the night Kaufman was killed. Each described evidence at the scene and details of the investigation. A fellow nurse and friend who worked with Caitlyn also took the stand on Wednesday.

The most perplexing moment from the courtroom on Wednesday came when one of the defendants, James Cowan, appeared to nearly fall asleep during testimonies.

James Cowan appears to nearly fall asleep during testimonies in court on Wednesday.(WSMV)

Following the conclusion of opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman called Caitlyn’s mother, Diane, to the stand as the first witness for the prosecution.

Diane Kaufman described how she was on the phone with Caitlyn the night she was shot. She ended the conversation to enter a store but called her back when she was done, and Caitlyn did not answer. She later received a call from another nurse stating that Caitlyn never showed up for work.

Diane recounted how she knew something had happened to Caitlyn when she checked her phone location and it was on I-440, not moving.

The defense had no cross-examination questions for Caitlyn’s mother. Next up for the prosecution was a nurse who worked with Caitlyn in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas West, Jessica Dunn.

Dunn explained how Caitlyn always showed up to work early and that she attempted to call her that night but didn’t get an answer. After failing to contact Caitlyn’s mother, she later heard about what happened on the news.

After a brief recess, all parties reconvened around 10:20 a.m., and the prosecution called Metro Parks Police Sgt. Brian Thompson to the stand. Thompson was the officer that found Kaufman in her car on I-440 that night and he parked his car in front of hers to prevent it from rolling. Again, no cross from the defense for Sgt. Thompson.

Prosecutors called their next witness: Metro Police Sgt. Chris Dickerson. He testified Jacques Merrell Odom, a childhood friend of Hill, turned the alleged killer in. Odom told police everything about who killed Kaufman in five minutes. That’s unusual, Dickerson said. Odom said he had the gun used to kill Kaufman. Odom said he and Hill traded weapons at some point.

Investigators found the firearm in Odom’s glovebox and matched the shell casings found at the crime scene. This was enough for investigators to write a search warrant for Hill.

Prosecutors later played an interview Metro Police had with Hill after he was brought to police headquarters after the warrants were issued on Dec. 11, 2020.

OPENING ARGUMENTS

During opening arguments, Norman jumped straight in and described what happened on Dec. 3, 2020, focusing on the number of bullets fired at Caitlyn’s vehicle and where they struck her body.

Norman then explains how cell phone data was analyzed and showed how Devaunte Hill searched for “Nashville shooting” through Google that same night. Cell data also showed how Hill texted a news article of the shooting to Jacques Merrell Odom, admitting he was involved.

Odom is a childhood friend of Hill’s who told Metro Nashville Police where the gun was, and Hill was responsible. Odom also went to the hospital and asked to speak with Caitlyn’s mother, Diane.

Opening arguments from each defense team for Hill and James Cowan followed.

Cowan’s attorneys explained how nothing proves he even had a weapon, much less fire one that day. Public defender Georgia Sims looked at the jury and stated, “Devaunte Hill is responsible for Kaufman’s death.” Furthermore, explaining how Hill fired the gun and lied to the police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The murder trial for the men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in December of 2020 concluded jury selection on Tuesday.

The defense team brought John Morris to the stand on Tuesday afternoon. He’s an attorney they tried to prove is a cell phone data expert.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman questioned Morris to prove otherwise, arguing that talking to people, reading blog posts, and recalling studies do not make him an expert.

Afterward, Norman called TBI Special Agent Andrew Vallee to the stand to prove Morris does not have the required training.

“There’s a lot of training that goes into this that requires to know the anomalies, the ins, and outs of the systems, problems that occur,” Vallee said.

Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton is expected to make a decision on Morris during the trial.

Kaufman was found slumped over her steering wheel in her car on I-440 by a Metro Parks officer. Last year, the lead investigator testified that the officer came upon Kaufman’s car originally thinking it was a wreck but discovered several bullet holes. The car was still running, and her foot was on the brake, according to testimony.

Six days after the shooting, police arrested Hill. Investigators took Cowan into custody more than a month later. Metro Police said they recovered two pistols from Cowan’s car after his arrest and discovered that Cowan and Hill knew each other.

Cell phone data put both men in the crime scene area when Kaufman was killed that December evening, according to authorities.

Hill and Cowan are charged with first-degree murder in Kaufman’s death and both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During a preliminary hearing in November, Kaufman’s parents came face to face with the two suspects in her murder.

Her mother struggled to hold back tears while her father lunged through the partition in the courtroom at the defense table. Bailiffs removed Kaufman’s dad from the courtroom, and he sat outside for the remainder of the hearing.

Both men appeared briefly in court on Monday before being escorted out so the jury selection could begin. The court wrapped up the jury process late Tuesday morning.

