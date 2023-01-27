Women accused of conning senior out of debit card

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who they say took advantage of a senior man who lent them his debit card.

Joe Jackson, 75, was approached by two unidentified women asking for help buying a few items at Walmart, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Jackson tried giving them money, but the women insisted he went inside to help pay for items using his debit card.

Jackson was unable to stand for long periods of time, so he sat down with one of the women while the other took his debit card to shop, police said.

The woman returned with a cart full of items, which Jackson said he couldn’t afford. After confronting the woman, he took his card and went home.

Once he arrived home, police said Jackson’s family members soon discovered a charge totaling more than $1,400 from Walmart on his card.

MPD is investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.

