Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was confirmed through fingerprint analysis.

Police responded to the shooting around 12:15 p.m. and witnesses said they saw people running from the apartment across the street towards Marley’s Market. Taylor was found laying on a couch in the living room of the apartment and officers rendered aid until he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. He died a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify everyone who was in the apartment during the shooting. Taylor was arrested in May 2022 for carjacking and felony cocaine charges but was out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 615-742-7463.

