Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County.

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings.

Deputies activated their police lights, which prompted the driver of the vehicle to quickly drive away.

The driver, 18-year-old Josue Batista, sped through a stop light on Jordan Road and continued down Purple Heart Parkway. Deputies were unable to continue their pursuit due to heavy traffic and Batista’s reckless driving.

Police were able to use intel from the Criminal Investigations Division to find Batista in the vehicle on Moore Hollow Road. Batista attempted to drive away again after police signaled their lights, but he crashed a short time later.

A passenger, 18-year-old David Sanders, was found inside the crashed vehicle and was detained. Batista fled the scene but was apprehended later.

Sanders and Batista were transported to Tennova Medical Center for evaluation.

Sanders was released while Batista was taken into custody, according to police.

Batista has been charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and registration violation.

Batista also had an existing warrant in Montgomery County for reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm on school property. He also had several existing warrants out of Florida.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.