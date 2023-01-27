Parents upset over third grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests.

The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.

About two-thirds of students across Tennessee are considered at risk.

Parents said it’s not fair to base everything off just one test.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said it is putting resources in place to make sure every student will advance to the fourth grade.

There will be a town hall to discuss the new law on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Woodbine United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 2621 Nolensville Pike.

To participate in the town hall, sign up online, email morethanatest@proton.me or message 615-463-8085.

