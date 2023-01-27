Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana seized from luggage at BNA

A K9 sniffed out the marijuana, according to police.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport Thursday after police say they found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana in two of his suitcases.

Rashaun Erick Adams, 32, was charged with a felony drug offense.

Metro Police K-9 Peggy alerted there may be something in Adams’ bags that came in from Dallas-Fort Worth, according to an affidavit. Officers asked Adams if he would consent to a search. He replied “yes,” according to police.

Police said officers found 47 pounds of marijuana in the suitcases. Adams was taken into custody and has since been released.

