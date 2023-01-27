Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking photos of female clients naked without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
Two sources closed to the case say Glasper will plead guilty on the day his trial was set to begin, but it is unclear at this point if he will plead guilty to all 139 charges.
WSMV4 Investigates earlier confirmed 15 women now claim Glasper took photos of them and stole their intimate photos.
Last February, WSMV4 Investigates found Glasper still working as a trainer pending his trial.
After our story, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to keep Glasper from working as a trainer until the conclusion of his trial.
A judge then agreed to the order.
WSMV4 Investigates will be in the court Monday to cover the hearing and will bring you the details of what happens.
