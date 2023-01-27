Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation.

Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage set to be released on Friday.

Nichols’ family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

In response to the possible protests in Nashville, law enforcement remains ready.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are monitoring the developments and situations in Memphis. Chief John Drake released a statement regarding the actions of the five former officers who were charged in the death of Nichols.

“I am repulsed by the horrendous beating of Tyre Nichols by the now charged former members of the Memphis Police Department,” said Chief Drake. “This should not happen anywhere, ever, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible way.”

The Tennessee National Guard said they will maintain a “constant state of readiness” to support state and local partners. The National Guard said they are working alongside TEMA and will provide proper personnel when called upon.

The Tenessee Highway Patrol said their department will continue to monitor the situation in Memphis and “stands ready to assist communities along with local, state, and federal partners.”

THP Colonel Matt Perry released a statement saying that he stands with the family of Tyre Nichols and stands ready to assist the city and citizens of Memphis in any way possible.

