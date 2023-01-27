Knife found in student’s possession on school bus

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Rileys Path to investigate a weapon present alarm that was triggered on a school bus, according to the Algood Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers with APD and the Putnam County Sherriff’s Office determined a student had a lock blade folding knife in his possession.

The student was reportedly showing off the knife to a friend when another passenger on the bus saw the knife and alerted the bus driver.

The driver followed protocol and sounded the “weapon on board alarm.”

The student did not threaten anyone with the knife and no one was injured. He was removed from the bus and turned over to his mother.

Police said the situation will be handled administratively by school resource officers.

