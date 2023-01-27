First Alert Forecast: Half and half weekend ahead

After a breezy day and cool day. Look for a half and half weekend in terms of sunshine and showers.

Weekend Weather

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid-30s.

Our weather pattern is expected to stay calm for at least half of our weekend. Clouds will gradually make more of a comeback on Saturday, but we are going to stay dry with highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday bringing widespread scattered showers back to the Mid State for the day. It will be cooler with the high in the low 50s.

Start of Next Week

Rain continues through Monday but there will be some afternoon clearing with temperatures near 50.

Icy Possibilities

More showers arrive on Tuesday. It will be a cold rain with the high only near 40. Some areas north of I-40 and west of I-65 could see some freezing rain with ice forming. This is an evolving system, be sure to check back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

The possible accumulating ice will end Wednesday. The morning low Wednesday will be near 30, the high will be near 40s.

More Winter Weather

A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will remain possible in some areas through the end of Friday. Afternoon highs will be near 40 each day with morning lows at or below freezing. Right now, the ice totals could range from half inch to almost two inches in some spots. Again, this is an evolving system, and we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.