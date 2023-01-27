First Alert Forecast: Breezy but sunny afternoon

Today will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back in the low 50s.

You’ll notice it will be breezy again this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph possible and even near 40 mph in parts of southern Kentucky. A wind advisory has been issued for southern Kentucky until 6 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid-30s.

Our weather pattern is expected to stay calm for at least half of our weekend. Clouds will gradually make more of a comeback on Saturday, but we are going to stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday bringing widespread scattered showers back to the Mid State for the day.

We’ll dry out on Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 before more showers try to arrive on Tuesday.

The unsettled weather sticks around into Wednesday with more scattered rain showers, but we could see a little ice mix in overnight.

Showers will continue off and on into Thursday.

