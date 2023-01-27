Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they saw a shooter run from the apartment across the street towards Marley’s Market.

Multiple cameras in the area could help authorities identify the suspect.

This is a developing story.

