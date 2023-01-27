Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting.
The man was shot inside an apartment and witnesses saw the shooter flee the scene before police arrived.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they saw a shooter run from the apartment across the street towards Marley’s Market.

Multiple cameras in the area could help authorities identify the suspect.

This is a developing story.

