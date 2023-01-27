Clarksville home destroyed by overnight fire


A Clarksville family has been left without a home after a fire on Thursday afternoon.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is without a home after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house on Beech Street just before 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

The family was not home at the time of the fire. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

