Apartment burns in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department fought to contain an apartment fire late Thursday night in Hermitage.

According to NFD, a fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of a unit inside the Colonnade Apartment complex on Central Pike.

Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the upper unit and quickly located the source before it spread to the roof. The damage was limited to just one unit but several ground-level apartments sustained some water damage.

No injuries to civilians or fire personnel were reported.

